Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Honda Activa 125

Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹93,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
124.4 cc124 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,85591,752
Ex-Showroom Price
93,69078,920
RTO
7,4956,814
Insurance
2,6706,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2321,972
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

