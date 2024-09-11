In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS