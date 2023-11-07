In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less