In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less