Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹99,571*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,94293,581
Ex-Showroom Price
99,57180,848
RTO
8,4966,467
Insurance
6,8756,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4702,011

