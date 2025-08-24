In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 81,063
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|10.53 PS PS