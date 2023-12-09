Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Flycon Empire +

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Flycon Empire + choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹99,571*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,94299,762
Ex-Showroom Price
99,57189,999
RTO
8,4967,199
Insurance
6,8752,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4702,144

