|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Max Power
|11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
|-
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,855
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,690
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹7,495
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹2,670
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,232
|₹2,096