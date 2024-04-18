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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc334 cc
Power24.5 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3072,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,95,345
RTO
12,15215,627
Insurance
11,24511,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7684,792

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
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2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
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Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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23 Jan 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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