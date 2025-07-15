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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Fz-x
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc149 cc
Power24.5 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
Stroke
61.1 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc149 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,19,194
RTO
12,15211,036
Insurance
11,2459,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,996

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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FZ-X vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
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