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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs FZS 25

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc249 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet,multiple disc
Stroke
61.1 mm58 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc249 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Bore
72 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,39,300
RTO
12,15211,674
Insurance
11,24510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,546

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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24 Jan 2022
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
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Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
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2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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24 Feb 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
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