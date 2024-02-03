In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS