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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Aerox 155
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Stroke
61.1 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
249 cc155 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,40,320
RTO
12,15211,225
Insurance
11,24511,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
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