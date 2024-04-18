In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS