In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS