In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Ronin
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS