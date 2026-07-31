In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS