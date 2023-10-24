Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs TVS Raider

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,11795,219
RTO
11,4597,617
Insurance
9,7566,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,351

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
    30 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     