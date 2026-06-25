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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Only-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
249 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,11,422
RTO
12,1520
Insurance
11,2455,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
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Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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20 Jan 2025
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6 Nov 2021
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
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