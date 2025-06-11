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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc197.75 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Stroke
61.1 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,46,820
RTO
12,15211,745
Insurance
11,24511,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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