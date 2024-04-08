HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs T 133

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Tunwal T 133

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar N250 vs T 133 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 T 133
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
T 133
Tunwal T 133
STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,00,000
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250null | Petrol | Manual1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
    Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    Mahindra is set to make waves in the compact SUV segment with the upcoming XUV3X0, an upgrade to the XUV300
    Mahindra XUV3X0 set to impress with panoramic sunroof and more. Check details
    7 Apr 2024
    The Lamborghini Temerario could be the name of Huracan replacement set to arrive later this year with a hybrid powertrain
    Lamborghini Temerario name trademarked in Europe. Is this the Huracan successor?
    8 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     