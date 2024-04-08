In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Pulsar N250 vs T 133 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 T 133 Brand Bajaj Tunwal Price ₹ 1.39 Lakhs ₹ 1 Lakhs Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 39.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 249 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.