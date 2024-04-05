HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Storm ZX Advance 2

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Pulsar N250 vs Storm ZX Advance 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Storm zx advance 2
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX Advance 2
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,34,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,34,990
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,901
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250null | Petrol | Manual1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The TVS iQube gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much
    TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now
    5 Apr 2024
    Aprilia Racing's Romano Albesiano and Massimo Rivola with riders Lorenzo Savadori, Aleix Espargaro, and Maverick Vinales
    Interview: Aim to bring more consistent performance in MotoGP 24: Aprilia Racing
    8 Apr 2024
    A sketch of an electric car that Tesla shared last year.
    Tesla Model 2 scrapped, will focus on Robotaxi
    6 Apr 2024
    The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
    KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
    5 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     