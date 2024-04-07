HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Roma S

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Tunwal Roma S

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar N250 vs Roma S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Roma s
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range-75-90 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roma S
Tunwal Roma S
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,33295,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,11795,000
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,041
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250null | Petrol | Manual1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Former CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant advised the EV players to not burn cash to sell their products at a cheap rate. (Image: X/Amitabh Kant)
    Combustion engines are dead, future of mobility is electric: Amitabh Kant
    7 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki aims to ramp up its exports business with continuous focus on new models launches in the overseas markets.
    Maruti Suzuki targets 3 lakh exports in FY25, eyes 8 lakh milestone by 2030
    7 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta believes the Indian electric scooter industry needs the support of subsidies to continue its growth momentum.
    Ather Energy CEO advocates for electric scooter subsidies to boost adoption
    7 Apr 2024
    Tesla recently revamped the Model 3 in the global market.
    Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India this year. Check details
    6 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda has announced that it will launch a new sub-compact SUV in India that will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and others. Based on the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia, it promises to be as safe as the two besides offering plenty of features and good performance.
    Skoda’s upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival: What to expect?
    4 Mar 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     