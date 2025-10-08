In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS