In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS