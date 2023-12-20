In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less