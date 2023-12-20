Saved Articles

HT Auto
Pulsar N250 vs Burgman Street

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,07,303
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,11793,499
RTO
11,4597,479
Insurance
9,7566,325
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,306

