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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi plates
Stroke
61.1 mm86 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc411 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3072,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9102,06,394
RTO
12,15217,012
Insurance
11,24520,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7685,235

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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25 Nov 2024
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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