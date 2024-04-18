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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Meteor 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc349.34 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Stroke
61.1 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3072,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,95,762
RTO
12,15216,191
Insurance
11,24510,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7684,790

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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