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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc346 cc
Power24.5 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Stroke
61.1 mm90 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc346 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Bore
72 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,38,726
RTO
12,15211,728
Insurance
11,2458,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,413

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
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