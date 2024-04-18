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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Bullet 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Bullet 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.64 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc349 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc349 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,88,726
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,64,423
RTO
12,15213,684
Insurance
11,24510,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7684,056

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
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  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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25 Nov 2024
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
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