Compare BikesPulsar N250 vs Bullet 350

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FISingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,73,562
RTO
11,45913,884
Insurance
9,75611,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4464,278

