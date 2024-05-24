In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Rowwet Eleq choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Eleq Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Eleq has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs Eleq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Eleq
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.