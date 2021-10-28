Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs RV400

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,45,746
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,39,975
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7565,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4463,132

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes