In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-