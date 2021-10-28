Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Pulsar N250 vs EPluto 7G Pro
Bajaj Pulsar N250
vs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
Filters
Highlight Differences
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc
-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual
Automatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
-
Valve Per Cylinder
2
-
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Hub Motor
Gear Box
5 Speed
-
Emission Type
bs6
-
Starting
Self Start Only
Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
-
No of Cylinders
1
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,60,332
₹1,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,39,117
₹99,999
RTO
₹11,459
₹0
Insurance
₹9,756
₹4,251
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹3,446
₹2,240
