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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Taillight
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg125 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm10.8 kW
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Displacement
249 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,59,999
RTO
12,1520
Insurance
11,2455,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,561

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

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