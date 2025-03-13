In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 8500 W W & 58 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs S1 Air Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|S1 air
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours