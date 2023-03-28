In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs iPraise+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Ipraise+
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.23 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|139 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours