HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs Ferrato Disruptor

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Ferrato disruptor
BrandBajajOkaya EV
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-129 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ferrato Disruptor
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
STD
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm6.37 kW
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxMonoshock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorRiding Mode - Eco | City | Sports, Vehicle Live Tracking, GPS Connectivity, Find My Vehicle
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,66,128
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,59,999
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7566,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4463,570
Expert Rating
-

