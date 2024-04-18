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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc124 cc
Power24.5 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm-
Kerb Weight
164 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Stroke
61.1 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3072,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,91,795
RTO
12,15215,880
Insurance
11,2456,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7684,601

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
KTM Duke 125 and RC 125 are facing the end of the road in the Indian market from April 2025.
KTM Duke 125 or RC 125 in mind? You won't be able to buy it after this date
5 Mar 2025
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
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