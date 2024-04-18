In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS