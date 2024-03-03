Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Komaki XGT X4

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Komaki XGT X4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar N250 vs XGT X4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Xgt x4
BrandBajajKomaki
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Range-180-220 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT X4
Komaki XGT X4
60 V, 35 Ah
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,05,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,01,636
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7564,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,273
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?
    9 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
    17 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     