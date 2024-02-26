In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
XGT CAT 2.0 has a range of up to 110-150 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Xgt cat 2.0
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-