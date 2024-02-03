Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Komaki DT 3000

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Pulsar N250 vs DT 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
BrandBajajKomaki
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range-140-160 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,25,573
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,21,142
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7564,431
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,699
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

