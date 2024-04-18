In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)