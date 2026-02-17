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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Jawa
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc293 cc
Power24.5 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1342 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm27.33 PS
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc293 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3072,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,77,215
RTO
12,15214,177
Insurance
11,24510,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7684,329

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
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17 Feb 2026
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
The Jawa 1000 Sport concept showcased at Brno combines cruiser-inspired styling with a reported 113 bhp parallel-twin engine.
Jawa 1000 Sport Concept breaks cover; makes 113 bhp, limited to 115 units
11 Jun 2026
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler are listed on Amazon and Flipkart, while the new Roadster is yet to be listed
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Latest Videos

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22 May 2023
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
5 Sept 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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