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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Hop Electric OXO

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs OXO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Oxo
BrandBajajHop Electric
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Range-120-150 km/charge
Mileage39.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.37 kWh
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 15 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right View
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm-
Kerb Weight
164 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph88 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
249 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 inch Smart LCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,33,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,27,922
RTO
12,1520
Insurance
11,2455,556
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,868

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle now comes with improved acceleration in the Eco mode as well as better range prediction
HOP OXO e-motorcycle receives first OTA update since launch, brings new features
10 May 2023
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
14 Jul 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
24 Oct 2023
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
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23 Jan 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
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