In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. OXO has a range of up to 120-150 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs OXO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Oxo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.37 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 15 Minutes