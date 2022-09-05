Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|-
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Electric Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,60,332
|₹1,71,217
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,39,117
|₹1,64,999
|RTO
|₹11,459
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,756
|₹6,218
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,446
|₹3,680