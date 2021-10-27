|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|12.91 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,60,332
|₹1,13,819
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,39,117
|₹97,356
|RTO
|₹11,459
|₹7,788
|Insurance
|₹9,756
|₹8,675
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,446
|₹2,446
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...Read More