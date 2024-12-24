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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs SP160

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Honda SP160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs SP160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Sp160
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc162.71 cc
Power24.5 PS PS13.1 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm177 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg138 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm796 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Stroke
61.1 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm57.30 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Iinch, TFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,32,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,13,158
RTO
12,1529,052
Insurance
11,24510,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,854

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
24 Dec 2024
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
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10 Aug 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
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Latest Videos

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2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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