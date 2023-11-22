Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3322,11,594
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,86,500
RTO
11,45914,920
Insurance
9,75610,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4464,547

