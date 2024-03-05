In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS