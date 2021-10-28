HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Hero Xtreme200r

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
No of Cylinders
1-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,33293,400
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,11793,400
RTO
11,4590
Insurance
9,7560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4462,007
