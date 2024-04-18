In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS