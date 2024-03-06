HT Auto
Compare BikesPulsar N250 vs Xtreme 200S 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Pulsar N250 vs Xtreme 200S 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Xtreme 200s 4v
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.6 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS19.1 PS PS

Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
N250 STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIOil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,3321,63,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,1171,41,250
RTO
11,45911,300
Insurance
9,75611,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4463,516
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good performanceTractable engineCompliant ride quality

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivityFew vibrations

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250null | Petrol | Manual1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar 400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Bajaj Pulsar 400 may launch on May 3. Check details
    29 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle has been fast-tracked by a year and will now go on sale in the next quarter between April and June 2024
    Bajaj Auto fast-tracks plans to launch CNG motorcycle, to arrive in next quarter
    6 Mar 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
    2 Apr 2024
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     