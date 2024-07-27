In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|48.28 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|16.9 PS PS